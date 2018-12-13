Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade homicide investigators are on the scene of a disturbing discovery.

Police say a body was found in the trunk of a car parked in a Walmart parking lot at 13600 SW 288th Street in Homestead.

In video from Chopper 4, a man is seen handcuffed and being placed into the back of a police cruiser.

Also seen in the video, a handcuffed woman with bright pink hair being taken out of a police car and investigators taking pictures of her next to the CSI van.

It’s not known yet what connection either person has to the case.

This is a developing story so keep checking back for more information as it becomes available.