MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A timely reminder from Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue for anyone who has a live Christmas tree in their home.

On Wednesday, they demonstrated how easy it is for a live tree to catch fire if it is not kept properly hydrated.

Officials say every year fire departments respond to an average of 200 house fires that began with a Christmas tree that was too dry.

So, remember to water your trees, folks.