MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An officer is seriously injured after a single vehicle accident in South Miami.

The Miami-Dade Police Department responded to a scene located at 211th Street and South Dixie Highway at approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the officer was involved in a single-vehicle accident. Chopper4 was over the scene and saw a badly damaged all-terrain vehicle that appeared to have impacted a tree.

The injured officer was transported to an area-hospital in serious condition, police say.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.