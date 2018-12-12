  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Gardens police need the public’s help with information regarding a dead man found inside a car stopped at a traffic light.

Police said units responded to a call of an unresponsive man inside a vehicle in the 20700 block of Northwest 2nd Avenue at 8:38 p.m. in Miami Gardens.

Police determined Jaime Humet, 47, had suffered a gunshot wound and was declared dead at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call police at 305-474-1560 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477). You may be eligible to receive up to $3,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.

