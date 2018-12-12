Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LITTLE HAVANA (CBSMiami) – Thousands of people who waited in line a few weeks ago for the annual Latin American Chamber of Commerce holiday food basket voucher giveaway are getting the goods Wednesday morning.

Volunteers start handing out the baskets packed with all the ingredients for a delicious holiday meal around 7:00 a.m.

CAMACOL started the tradition of handing out Christmas dinner for families 33 years ago.

This year, they distributed approximately 3,000 vouchers, which recipients will hand in for the holiday food basket from 7:00 a.m. – to 2:30 p.m.

“We are very grateful to the sponsors who have helped make this possible, to the volunteers that have donated their time and to the community that has helped keep this tradition alive,” said Mercy Saladrigas, president of CAMACOL.

This year, as in previous years, the basket is filled with a complete “Latin-styled” Holiday dinner including rice, beans, yucca, bread, soda, a pork shoulder, spices, sugar, milk, and other essential items. There is enough food for about 10 people to enjoy a traditional “Noche Buena” meal.

In addition to providing for those who are experiencing hardships this holiday season, the food drive also serves to unify the community as basket items come from donations provided by different sponsors.