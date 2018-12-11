Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida man was arrested on Monday, accused of harassing a mother and her three daughters.

For three months in his SUV, 57-year-old Carlos Nieto stalked the family.

The mother thought for a while that he was a real estate agent after he came to her door once, asking about neighborhood addresses.

Now busted by police, Nieto is accused of trolling around the Little Haiti neighborhood, once rolling down the window of his SUV and saying to the mother “Christmas is coming, and I know things are hard, so let me come straight. I will give you $200 to $300 for an hour.”

The mother said that she told the defendant she was not that type of woman and to keep on moving.

According to police, Nieto kept moving all right.

He later encountered the woman’s daughters, trying to hustle them. According to a police report, he told them “come here girls-get in the car-I can make your Christmas really happy.”

At one point, the mother and her daughters were too afraid to walk home, taking refuge at the Family Dollar store.

She called her boyfriend, who showed up and located the SUV involved.

Police arrested Nieto, but neighbors are voicing their concern.

“We have to watch ourselves because we never had it happen here,” said Marie Emanuel. “Scary now, you never know what can happen.”

Tuesday, a judge slapped Nieto with a $20,000 bond on four counts of stalking.