Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Former first lady Michelle Obama is coming to South Florida as part of her “Becoming” book tour.

Mrs. Obama’s stop at the BB&T Center in Sunrise on May 10 is her only stop in Florida.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at BecomingMichelleObama.com.

Prices range from $29.50 to $179.50.

A presale will be available beginning 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14, to fans who register through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform now through 10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, at VerifiedFan.Ticketmaster.com/MichelleObama2019. Those who register will receive a code allowing them to purchase tickets on Friday between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

A limited number of VIP meet and greet packages will also be available.

Tickets will be available at the BB&T Center box Office beginning Monday, Dec.17 at 10 a.m.

In keeping with her commitment to make her events accessible to as many people as possible, Mrs. Obama and Live Nation will donate a portion of ticket inventory in each market to various organizations, including, but not limited to, charities, schools, and community groups in each city the tour visits. Those fans will receive free admission to the tour stop in their city.

Attendees at Mrs. Obama’s events will hear her honest reflections on the experiences and events, both public and private, that have shaped her, from her childhood on the South Side of Chicago to her years as an executive balancing the demands of motherhood and work, to her years spent at the most famous address in the world. Michelle Obama has emerged as one of the most iconic and compelling women of our era. As First Lady of the United States – the first African-American to serve in that role – she helped create the most welcoming and inclusive White House in history, while also establishing herself as a powerful advocate for women and girls in the U.S. and around the world.

“I couldn’t be more excited to visit even more cities across the country and around the world,” Mrs. Obama said. “I’ve been so humbled by the response to the tour thus far and the overwhelming interest we’ve received from so many communities we weren’t able to visit this year. That’s why I’m thrilled that we’re able to expand our conversations to these new settings and wider audiences. I can’t wait to continue the discussions that have been so meaningful for me and, I hope, for so many others.”

Since its release on Nov. 13, the hardcover edition of “Becoming” has sold more copies than any other book published in the United States in 2018. It also is a No. 1 best seller in 11 other countries.

For more information, visit BecomingMichelleObama.com.