MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The family of the woman found dead on Interstate 95 in Pompano Beach is speaking out about her death.

Jennifer Saint Clair, 33, was found on the southbound lanes of the interstate in Pompano early Friday morning.

On Tuesday, her family and their attorney answered questions from the press and gave an update on what they know about the investigation.

Her family’s attorney says she and a man were with two other couples at a restaurant-bar in Delray Beach.

She was riding on a motorcycle with a man — and somehow fell off of it — and onto I-95. The two other couples were somewhere ahead of them, and did not see what happened.

The attorney says the family doesn’t know the name of the man operating the motorcycle — but they have been told he obtained an attorney that night.

“Jennifer was full of life. She was silly and she was funny. She has a brother and a sister she’s surrounded by a big family who loves her so much. We are still trying to process all of this. We’re trying to get closure,” said her aunt, Amy Gamber.

Investigators are still looking into how Saint Clair ended up on the roadway.

Gamber is not the only one grieving and searching for answers for a woman who was born in New Jersey but had spent most of her life in Broward County.

“A loving family, she’s got a brother, a sister, she’s got a mother, and two fathers,” Gamber said.

The victim’s parents were too emotional to talk Saturday.

In a news release, Troopers stated the victim’s body had also been run over by drivers. However, three pulled over to give statements to investigators.

Relatives gave us a picture of the victim, which is significant to helping find closure. St. Clair snapped the picture Thursday night before heading out. She was wearing a white shirt and pants. She also had a white sweatshirt.

Relatives hope of people saw her Thursday night or Friday morning, to call investigators.

“If anybody knows anything about the incident, we would love for them to help to give us some closure for my niece who didn’t deserve to die this way,” Gamber said.

Troopers say people can call *347 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.