MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The accused gunman in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting is facing new charges.

Nikolas Cruz briefly appeared in bond court on Tuesday afternoon.

Cruz said nothing and never looked up.

Prosecutors charged him in connection with an attack on a deputy in jail that happened last month.

Cruz was reportedly instructed to stop dragging his feet when he went after the deputy and started throwing punches.

Prosecutors say he managed to take the deputy’s taser as well.

On Tuesday, Cruz was charged with attempted aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, attempted use of an electrical weapon, and depriving an officer of means of protection.

Cruz remains in jail on no bond as he awaits his trial for the deadly February shooting in Parkland.