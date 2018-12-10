Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – One person is in custody in a death investigation in Miami Beach.

According to Miami Beach Police Department spokeswoman Shantell Mitchell, police received a disturbance call at 7300 Wayne Avenue around 9:45pm Sunday night.

That is the Parkview Plaza where police discovered a dead person and took one person into custody.

Police have not released the identity of either person or details surrounding the case.

This is a developing story so keep checking back to this website for more information as it becomes available.