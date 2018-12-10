Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have released a new surveillance video they hope will lead to the arrest of a man accused of sexually assaulting a tourist at a hotel near Miami International Airport.

It happened Monday, December 3, in the middle of the day at the at the Clarion Inn & Suites Miami Airport in the 5300 block of Northwest 36th Street.

“The offender, in this case, knocked on the victim’s door and the subject forced his way into the room and a brief struggle ensued at which time he pulled out a box cutter and sexually assaulted the victim,” said Miami-Dade police spokesman Angel Rodriguez.

“I’m not safe, no one is safe,” said Lucky Bailey, a tourist from Trinidad, who decided to check out early from the Clarion Inn. “I was scared, they need security.”

Kim Shaffer, who is visiting from Washington and staying at the Clarion, said she too was troubled when she heard what had happened.

“Very uncomfortable. Everybody should feel safe at their hotel. I feel unsafe. This really bad. At a hotel you have to feel like you are at home,” she said.

Police have released a sketch of the suspect who is described as being in his early 20s, having a thin build and is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall. They don’t believe he was a guest at the hotel or a local resident.

“The victim did not know the offender. We take this crime very, very seriously and we ask everyone in the community to please assist us in capturing this very dangerous, armed, sexual offender,” said Miami-Dade police spokesman Angel Rodriguez.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Police at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.