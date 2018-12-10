Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) — A Florida woman is under arrest for ‘tormenting’ puppies she had stuffed into a backpack and banged onto tables and benches at a Pompano Beach bar.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Teresa Gardner, 27, of Pompano Beach is charged with tormenting animals and resisting arrest for the incident on December 9.

The arrest report states Gardner stuffed four small puppies into a backpack. She was seen “swinging the backpack around wildly” while inside the Briny Irish Pub in Pompano Beach.

Then, police say, she was seen throwing the bag on the bar tables and benches.

The 4-week-old puppies were rescued, but “shaking and tormented,” according to the report.

Police say her actions, “tormented and deprived the animals of necessary oxygen as she transported the animals in a cruel and inhumane manner.”

Later, Gardner had to be forcibly removed from the patrol car, officials said.

She was booked into the county jail and her bond was set to $1000.