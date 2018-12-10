Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TAMPA (CBSMiami/AP) — A middle aged Florida man is facing some serious jail time.

61-year-old Joseph Caltagirone is accused of setting off a pipe bomb in his backyard has pleaded guilty to an explosives charge.

Court records show that Caltagirone pleaded guilty Monday in Tampa federal court to possessing an unregistered destructive device. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

Tampa police say the bomb squad happened to be conducting training in April when they heard a loud explosion.

They followed a greyish-white smoke plume to Caltagirone’s home, where they found PVC piping, hobby fuse, and chemicals commonly used to make explosives. Investigators also reported finding a pipe bomb that contained an explosive mixture of Tannerite.

A plea agreement says authorities found no evidence that Caltagirone intended to harm anyone.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)