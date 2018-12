Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

OPA-LOCKA (CBSMiami) – At least three people were shot in Opa-locka Saturday night, after being shot at with what police said was a high-powered rifle near Northwest 135th Street and Northwest 31st Avenue.

Two of the victims were air-lifted to the hospital as trauma alerts, Opa-locka Police Chief James Dobson said. The other victim was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Police said they were still searching for the victim Saturday night.