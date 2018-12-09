Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Call it the Miracle in Miami Gardens.

Facing certain defeat and against all odds, the Miami Dolphins pulled off a two-lateral desperation play with no time on the clock to shock the AFC East leading New England Patriots 34-33 on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

The win keeps Miami, now at 7-6, squarely in the running for the AFC’s final playoff spot.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill had a superb game for the Dolphins, completing 14 of 19 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns, good for a passer rating of 155.1.

Tannehill played half the game on a banged up right ankle after it was stepped on late in the first half by right tackle Ja’Wuan James.

After leaving the game and heading to Miami’s locker room a few plays before halftime, Tannehill emerged for the second half with two freshly taped ankles.

He briefly tested out the ankle before concluding that it was good enough to keep playing.

While he was seen limping on the sidelines and in-between plays, there was never a noticeable drop off in Tannehill’s mobility or overall play, which is impressive because you could see by the looks on his face that he was playing through pain.

Tannehill’s third touchdown of the game was the difference maker.

THE MIRACLE

Training 33-28, with just seven seconds on the clock, no timeouts and Miami’s offense staring at 69 yards of gridiron in front of it, Tannehill hit Kenny Stills on a comeback route about 15 yards down the field.

Stills made a quick move towards the middle of the field before pitching the ball outside to DeVante Parker.

Parker ran about five yards up the field before pitching the ball to a streaking Kenyan Drake along the Patriots sideline.

Drake made a couple moves back towards the inside, picked up a great block from guard Ten Larsen and beat Rob Gronkowski to the pylon.

Dolphins 34 Patriots 33, final score.

WELCOME BACK KENNY

Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills had a big game for the Dolphins but it was nearly overshadowed by two crucial mistakes during Miami’s final two possessions (before the miracle play).

On a 2nd & 16 with 12:03 to go and the Dolphins leading 28-27, Stills inexplicably took a seat while running upfield just one yard short of reaching the first down marker.

Ryan Tannehill would get sacked on third down when the Dolphins tried running a play action pass.

On Miami’s next possession, this time training 30-28, Stills dropped a pass on 3rd & 4 that went right through his hands.

Stills finished with 8 receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown. It was his first 100-yard game since Week 1 against Tennessee.

Stills has now caught touchdowns in consecutive games after catching just one over the previous seven weeks.

RUSHING SUCCESS

With Frank Gore leading the way, Miami ran for 189 yards on just 21 carries, an impressive average of 9.0 yards per run.

With revenge likely on his mind, former Patriots running back Brandon Bolden made the most of his limited opportunities.

Bolden carried the ball only twice but scored on both carries, the first one coming on a 54-yard gallop in which he showed am amazing burst of speed.

Gore led all players, picking up 92 yards on 12 carries, which included a 36-yard run on Miami’s opening drive.

STARTING OFF STRONG

Speaking of the Dolphins first drive, Gore and Tannehill marched Miami right down the field for a touchdown.

It was the third straight game that the Dolphins scored a touchdown on their opening drive.

The last time Miami did that was in 1998 with Dan Marino running the offense.

20 years is a long time.

PATS MISCUES

Something that will not be overlooked by Patriots head coach Bill Belichick this week are the points that New England left on the field.

Kicker Stephen Gostkowski, normally as reliable as they come, misfired twice on Sunday.

He hit the upright on an extra point attempt during the Pats first possession of the game and then pushed a 42-yard field goal wide right on their first time with the ball after halftime.

Gostkowski would’ve liked to get an attempt at the end of the first half but Tom Brady took an ill-advised sack in the red zone as time expired.

The play began with 14 seconds left but New England had no timeouts, so the sack took away any chance for the Pats to stop the clock and get the field goal team on the field.