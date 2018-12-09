Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

This week on Facing South Florida, host Jim DeFede investigates the South Florida Water Management District and its last minute vote to allow sugar giant Florida Crystals to continue their sugar operations on land needed for the everglades reservoir.

Jim interviews Congressman Brian Mast who represents district 18 which includes Palm Beach.

Mast is calling on the members of the South Florida Water Management District to step down for ignoring pleas from the community to not sign this extended land lease with adequate time for review.

Jim also interviews District member, Brandon Tucker who doesn’t believe the district did anything wrong.

See what happens when DeFede demands an explanation.

The interview with Congressman Mast can be seen above.

The interview with SFWMD Member Brandon Tucker can be seen below.