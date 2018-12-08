Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) — JWB Prime Steak and Seafood, named after singer songwriter Jimmy Buffett (William is his middle name) is an upscale restaurant inside Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort.

The menu reflects the name. It’s a combination of high-end steak and fresh seafood.

Chef Carlo Sernaglia is the concept chef for all of JWB Prime Steak and Seafood restaurants.

The restaurant offers a contemporary menu of fresh seafood including spear-caught fish, led by one main fisherman.

“It’s the beauty of the spearfish program. It’s real, it’s sustainable when you have fish that is caught locally, in Palm Beach and Jupiter,” said Chef Carlo.

So it’s no surprise that we are dishing out a delicious seafood dish in this weekend’s Digital Bite.

It’s JWB Prime Steak and Seafood’s Fresh Catch Ceviche. This one is made with fresh Yellow Tail snapper, but you can use your choice of fresh fish.

Ingredients: