MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A US Army Ranger surprised his boy at his Miami Beach school Friday after a 6-month overseas deployment.
Ranger Francisco Sanin walked into his 11-year-old-son Isaac’s classroom at North Beach Elementary and the two embraced to the applause of Isaac’s classmates and teacher.
GRAB SOME TISSUES: After a six month deployment, this @USArmy Ranger surprised his son at school today. Thank you Officer Stringer for helping to coordinate. @northbeachstar pic.twitter.com/JVT48o8trU
— Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) December 7, 2018
The entire emotional reunion was captured on video, just in time for the holiday season.
Miami Beach police helped coordinate the visit.