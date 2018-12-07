  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A US Army Ranger surprised his boy at his Miami Beach school Friday after a 6-month overseas deployment.

Ranger Francisco Sanin walked into his 11-year-old-son Isaac’s classroom at North Beach Elementary and the two embraced to the applause of Isaac’s classmates and teacher.

The entire emotional reunion was captured on video, just in time for the holiday season.

Miami Beach police helped coordinate the visit.

