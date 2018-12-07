Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two teens who have been on the run since escaping from a juvenile detention facility in Kendall nearly a week ago are back in custody.

Hialeah Police Department officials confirm the teens were caught at 2250 West 60th Street Friday around noon and Miami-Dade Police investigators have taken over the investigation.

The teens slipped out from Miami Youth Academy, 10855 SW 84th St., sometime before 9 p.m. on December 2.

Originally, three teens escaped by breaking a window at the facility but one, 15-year-old James Posey, was captured shortly after.

Jonathon Jacobo, 14, and Gregory Ruiz, 16, remained on the loose.

Jacobo was originally booked on possession of marijuana and trespassing among other charges. Ruiz currently faces a burglary charge.

Miami Youth Academy’s website describes the school as a non-secure commitment program that serves boys ages 14 to 18.

All three teens will face additional charges for the escape.