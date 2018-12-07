Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The pilot of the F/A-18 who was killed in a collision with a KC-130 during a training exercise off the coast of Japan was from Florida.

The Marine Corps identified the pilot as 28-year old Captain Jahmar F. Resilard from Miramar.

Resilard’s body was found during the search and rescue operation off the coast of Kochi, Japan on December 6th. His was one of two Marines whose bodies were recovered after the accident.

Resilard, served as an F/A-18 pilot with Marine All Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 242 (VMFA(AW)-242), stationed on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Yamaguchi, Japan.

“He was an effective and dedicated leader who cared for his Marines and fellow fighter pilots with passion. His warm and charismatic nature bound us together and we will miss him terribly. We honor his service and his contribution to the Marine Corps and our great nation. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends,” said Lieutenant Colonel James Compton, commanding officer of Marine All Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 242, in a statement.

During his time in the service, Resilard was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and National Defense Service Medal.