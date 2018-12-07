Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – More than two thousand images of child pornography were reportedly found on a Ft. Lauderdale man’s Google Photos account.

Last October, Ft. Lauderdale police received word from an internet service provider that one of its users violated the terms of service by uploading more than one hundred images and videos of child pornography to a Google Photos account.

Google provided the police with the account information which included a registered phone number.

Investigators were able to determine that the uploads were made from an apartment in the 2100 block of NW 7th Street.

When police went to the apartment they found that 26-year-old Samuel Murray lived there with his mother. Murray’s mother provided the officers with information about her son including his cell phone number which matched the phone number provided by Google.

On November 30th, police executed a search warrant at the apartment and questioned Murray.

Murray admitted that the Google account was his and he searched for child pornography on his phone, saving the images to its memory card, according to his arrest report.

Murray’s phone and its memory card were seized and he was taken into custody, charged with multiple counts of possession of child pornography.

His mother told the police that he is a diagnosed schizophrenic with bipolar disorder and takes medication daily.