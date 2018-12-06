WATCH LIVEPresident Bush’s casket travels by train to its final resting place
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they said discharged a handgun at a Broward convenience store during a robbery.

BSO said it happened at around 6 p.m. on Nov. 21st at the Loren Food Mart located at 3801 N.W. 9th Avenue in Oakland Park.

Surveillance cameras captured the entire incident as the gunman entered the store and discharged his weapon demanding money.

BSO said the loud noise from the suspect’s gun startled the clerk, who handed him an undisclosed amount of money.

Police describe the suspect as 5 foot 10 inches tall and approximately 170 pounds with a dark complexion.

Surveillance video shows the man wearing a black baseball cap with a black T-shirt tucked under his hat.

BSO is urging anyone with information to contact them at 954-321-4547 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

