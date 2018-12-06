Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) — His dad may have been a football star but Vernon Carey Jr. is taking a different path.

A high school basketball center, Carey has committed to Duke.

Carey said during a nationally televised ceremony at his high school Thursday that he chose the Blue Devils over North Carolina and Michigan State.

The 6-foot-10 Carey is rated as the nation’s No. 2 center in the 2019 recruiting class by 247sports.com, and will become the latest blue-chip big man to play at Duke.

Marvin Bagley III and Wendell Carter Jr. starred on last year’s team while Zion Williamson has taken over that role this season.

Carey is the son of former Miami Dolphins lineman Vernon Carey.

The senior Carey also attended the University of Miami before the Dolphins selected him in the 1st Round of the 2004 NFL Draft.

