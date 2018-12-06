Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A student at South Miami Middle School was arrested Thursday for bringing a gun to school, according to school officials.

The public information officer for the school board said the boy was taken into custody after the weapon was found in his book bag.

The school is located in the 6700 block of Southwest 60th Street.

No word on why the student had a gun in his book bag or what he intended to do with it.

The tip came from another student, according to police.

No additional information was provided by police.