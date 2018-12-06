Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is searching for three suspects in a home invasion, robbery, and sexual attack in Miami-Dade.

Police said the male victim was in his driveway when he was approached by three unknown Latin males wearing masks.

The 76-year-old male victim said 3 men aged 20-25 wearing Halloween masks and carrying knives jumped out of the bushes as he was in the driveway, dragged him into the house and beat the “s” out of me.

He said the suspects kept demanding “money, money, money.”

They sexually assaulted his wife, who had to be taken to the hospital for treatment. He says she is not doing well.

The victim told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, they took the keys to his 2004, grey SE 430 Lexus. He said they also took his cell phone credit cards, jewelry, and a gun.

He said the ordeal lasted about 40 minutes.

On Thursday afternoon, Miami-Dade police recovered the victims’ stolen Lexus at Southwest 87th Avenue and 20th Street. It’s not clear why their vehicle was left there.

“I did not see anything,” said neighbor Eddie Garcia.

Another neighbor said she found out about it through her neighborhood watch, but she had not heard about the sexual attack.

All she knows is there was a home invasion and everyone inside the house was tied up. The woman said she would be locking her back door from now on.

Another woman who did not want to be identified said, “It is getting too dangerous in this area and this is a really, really good area.”

“I worry because I have young daughters.” She said someone broke into her house last year.

Another neighbor said, “It is horrible, the whole thing is just horrible. I don’t have any words. I think it’s disgusting and they need to be caught.”

One person who spoke to CBS4 said she is sad that happened to that family and she hopes they really find whoever did this.

“There have been a lot of break-ins in the last year,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.