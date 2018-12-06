Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — Florida Republican Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis has been keeping very busy as we get closer to 2019.

DeSantis is tapping a former House speaker to be education commissioner and a Democratic state representative to head the state’s Division of Emergency Management.

Thursday’s announcement is a sign that DeSantis, a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, won’t make political loyalty a priority as he fills out his administration.

Former House Speaker Richard Corcoran backed Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam in the Republican primary for governor and harshly criticized DeSantis at the time.

Corcoran would still need Board of Education approval before replacing Pam Stewart as education commissioner.

State Rep. Jared Moskowitz is one of the most outspoken House Democrats in fighting Republican policy.

Moskowitz also helped pass gun restrictions after the Parkland school shootings, a bill that DeSantis said he would have vetoed.

