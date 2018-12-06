Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

KEY WEST (CBSMiami/AP) — A Florida couple who stole a 40-foot catamaran sailboat in the Keys and sailed to Cuba for their honeymoon face up to five years in prison each when they are sentenced next month.

Aaron Burmeister, 46, and Ashley McNeil, 32, pleaded guilty November 13th to charges of conspiracy to transport a vessel in foreign commerce.

They spent six months in a Cuban jail after their April 1 arrest.

They were returned to the United States in September and were arrested by federal agents when they arrived at Miami International Airport.

The government dropped a second charge, which carried a prison term of up to 10 years.

The owner said he bought the boat named Kaisosi for $350,000 last year.

