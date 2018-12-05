Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman was sexually assaulted in a hotel near Miami International Airport.

It happened Monday in the middle of the day at the at the Clarion Inn & Suites Miami Airport in the 5300 block of Northwest 36th Street.

Police say a man knocked on the woman’s door and when she answered it, he forced his way into her room. The two struggled and he pulled out a pair of orange box cutters. He then sexually assaulted her.

“The victim did not know the offender. We take this crime very, very seriously and we ask everyone in the community to please assist us in capturing this very dangerous, armed, sexual offender,” said Miami-Dade police spokesman Angel Rodriguez.

Police have released a sketch of the suspect who is described as being in his early 20s, having a thin build and is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall. They don’t believe he was a guest at the hotel or a local resident.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Police at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.