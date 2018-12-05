Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s a water warning for part of Biscayne Bay after a massive sewage spill.
A contractor broke a 16-inch sewer line resulting in a nearly 10,000-gallon sewer spill at 3005 NE Second Ave. The spill traveled through storm drains leading to the Intracoastal Waterway.
Now there’s a precautionary advisory to avoid recreational water activities including swimming, fishing and boating.
Signage has been posted in the affected areas.
The boundaries include:
- The Julia Tuttle Causeway to the north
- The Intracoastal to the east
- The Venetian Causeway to the south
- The shoreline to the west
The advisory remains in effect until two consecutive days of clear water testing occur.