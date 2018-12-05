Filed Under:Biscayne Bay, Local TV, Miami, Sewage Spill

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s a water warning for part of Biscayne Bay after a massive sewage spill.

A contractor broke a 16-inch sewer line resulting in a nearly 10,000-gallon sewer spill at 3005 NE Second Ave.  The spill traveled through storm drains leading to the Intracoastal Waterway.

Now there’s a precautionary advisory to avoid recreational water activities including swimming, fishing and boating.

(Credit: Miami Dade County)

Signage has been posted in the affected areas.

The boundaries include:

  • The Julia Tuttle Causeway to the north
  • The Intracoastal to the east
  • The Venetian Causeway to the south
  • The shoreline to the west

The advisory remains in effect until two consecutive days of clear water testing occur.

