MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s a water warning for part of Biscayne Bay after a massive sewage spill.

A contractor broke a 16-inch sewer line resulting in a nearly 10,000-gallon sewer spill at 3005 NE Second Ave. The spill traveled through storm drains leading to the Intracoastal Waterway.

Now there’s a precautionary advisory to avoid recreational water activities including swimming, fishing and boating.

Signage has been posted in the affected areas.

The boundaries include:

The Julia Tuttle Causeway to the north

The Intracoastal to the east

The Venetian Causeway to the south

The shoreline to the west

The advisory remains in effect until two consecutive days of clear water testing occur.