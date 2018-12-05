Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hey South Florida, get ready for another cool down.

Wednesday morning saw temperatures in the upper 60s across Broward and Miami-Dade while the Keys were in the low to mid-70s.

As a cold front moves through winds will be coming from the northwest in the morning and north in the afternoon. The breeze will build and by the afternoon will be about 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

While the morning is on the cloudy side, once the front sweeps through we’ll enjoy a gradual clearing and plenty of sun by the afternoon.

Highs today will be in the mid to upper 70s and low humidity.

Wednesday night, with clear skies in place and northerly winds, it will be on the chilly side for South Florida with lows falling to the upper 50s and low 60s along the coast. It will be colder inland with lows tumbling to the low to mid-50s. Some western and interior areas could see temperatures in the upper 40s.

Thursday afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s. As we head into late week, the winds will shift out of the east and raise our temperatures.

Friday morning we’ll wake up with low to mid-60s and highs will climb back to the upper 70s with the ocean breeze.

There will be a warming trend into the weekend as lows will be in the upper 60s by Saturday morning and highs near 80 degrees. Sunday highs will be closer to the mid-80s with a better chance of showers.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Another cold front arrives early next week. Monday night lows fall to the upper 50s. Tuesday highs will be in the low 70s.