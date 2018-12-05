Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida doctor is behind bars Wednesday night, accused of drugging his friend’s drink.

Boca Raton police say managers at a local restaurant saw doctor Mircea Morariu put a powder into a customer’s drink while she was in the restroom.

Restaurant staff kept the doctor separated from that woman until police arrived.

Investigators say that doctor and the victim had been friends for more than 20 years and warn everyone you can never be too careful.

“One of the reasons why we put it out there, on social media, is so that everyone is aware and they take extra precautions to protect their drink when they are out in social settings,” said Boca Raton PIO Jessica Desir.

Morariu is forbidden to have any contact with the victim and his medical license is also under review.