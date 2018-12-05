Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Expressway Authority is putting the brakes on its Frequent Customer Rewards Program.

In an email sent to customers, MDX announced its canceling the planned rebate for customers who signed up at the beginning of the year.

MDX says it is because a state-mandated 5-percent drop in tolls has reduced revenue by more than $15 million this year. Therefore, there is no surplus revenue to fund the Rewards Program.

The MDX board lowered rates earlier this year, which meant a maximum 4 cents per toll in savings for SunPass users and 8 cents for toll-by-plate.

The rebate checks would have been mailed out in December.

In previous years, the rebate is sent to drivers who spend more than $100 per year in MDX tolls.

MDX says it will “retain the information for all customers who registered for the Frequent Customers Rewards Program this year, so you do not have to re-register should there be a surplus in the future for our Board to approve distribution.”

In December 2017, MDX paid out $5.6 million in rebates to 80,000 toll payers, working out to an average savings of $70 per driver.