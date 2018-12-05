Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

COOPER CITY (CBSMiami) – A 30-year-old man is accused of exposing his genitals to a 14-year-old girl while she was walking in Cooper City.

On November 7th, around 3 p.m., Pedro Raymundo reportedly stopped his car near her as she walked on the sidewalk in the 5200 block of SW 100th Avenue and asked her for directions on how to get to State Road 411.

When the girl replied that she didn’t know, Raymundo then unzipped his pants and exposed himself and asked the girl “do you like it,” according to his arrest report.

The girl started to walk away but not before taking a picture of his license plate. She then texted her mother the picture who contacted the sheriff’s office which issued an alert for the car.

Sheriff’s investigators found that Raymundo owned the car and there was a warrant out for his arrest for driving without a valid license. They tracked him down at this work on November 12th and took him in for questioning.

Raymundo initially denied anything had happened. After more questioning, he admitted that he did ask the girl for directions and showed her his penis in an attempt to start a “sexual encounter with her,” according to his arrest report.

Raymundo was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious exhibition. Further investigation led to a second charge on November 14th of indecent exposure of sexual organs for an incident on October 7th, 2017 in Dania Beach.