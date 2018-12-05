Hard Rock Stadium Creates Sensory and Nursing Rooms

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – There’s some new seating at Hard Rock Stadium but they aren’t for everyone! The Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium have created new Sensory and Nursing Rooms.

“We always strive to accommodate and assist guests at Hard Rock Stadium and we are excited about expanding our services for those with sensory processing and nursing needs,” Miami Dolphins Vice President of Human Resources and Performance Management Sam Coghill said. “The creation of both of these spaces were driven by Hard Rock Stadium staff ideas and we knew we had a natural partner in the Marino Foundation to make the sensory room come to life. This was an extremely rewarding project and we are thrilled to provide these safe and inclusive environments for all of our fans.”

Both rooms are located in Section 153.

The Sensory Room is a private air-conditioned room for guests to use as a quiet space. The room is outfitted with a padded floor, padded wall mounted equipment and other sensory supplies donated by The Dan Marino Foundation.

“The Dan Marino Foundation is excited to partner with Hard Rock Stadium and the Miami Dolphins in opening a Sensory Room for children with autism,” The Dan Marino Foundation CEO Mary Partin said. “The stadium has always provided amenities, including sound-reducing headphones and stress relievers. The new Sensory Room gives families the opportunity to attend games and concerts with peace of mind by knowing there is a quiet place for their child if needed.”

The Sensory Room is staffed by a certified behavior professional provided by InBloom Autism Services to help provide guests any additional support they may need for a comfortable experience. Hard Rock Stadium guest experience team members will also be onsite to staff the area for all major events. In addition, Microsoft has donated a Surface device to help manage the environment of the Sensory Room and several noise-cancelling headsets have been donated by Bose. Additional noise cancelling headsets donated by Bose are available at any of the Guest Experience Headquarters for use during major stadium events at Sections 115, 143, 215, 243, 315 and 343.

The new Nursing Room features a private air-conditioned feeding and sitting area, television, changing table and vanity sink with mirror. Like the Sensory Room, Hard Rock Stadium guest experience team members will staff the area to ensure a comfortable and private experience.