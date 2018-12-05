The Children’s Services Council of Broward County (CSC) reminds residents who are experiencing emotional distress to call 2-1-1 for help or access 211-Broward.org for a list of providers and professionals serving children and adults with behavioral health issues.

People contact the 2-1-1 INFOLine for many different issues, such as:

feeling anxious or sad

disruptive behaviors

eating disorders

alcohol or drug use

feelings of depression or suicide

The 24-hour Behavioral Health INFOLine provides free, confidential emotional support, crisis intervention, and information and referrals to mental health services, substance abuse prevention and treatment programs, and other behavioral health services.

About the Children’s Services Council of Broward County

The Children’s Services Council of Broward County is an independent taxing authority which was established by a public referendum on September 5, 2000, and was reauthorized on November 4, 2014, which, through Public Act, Chapter 2000-461 of the laws of Florida, authorized the Council to levy up to 0.5 mills of property taxes. The role of the Council is to provide the leadership, advocacy and resources necessary to enhance children’s lives and empower them to become responsible, productive adults through collaborative planning and funding of a continuum of quality care.

Above content provided by Children’s Services Council of Broward County.