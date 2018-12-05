Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-based Burger King is firing the next shot in its rivalry with McDonalds by offering their signature Whopper for just 1¢, with a catch.

In order to get the #WhopperDetour deal, customers have to be at a McDonald’s while using the Burger King app.

App users can get the deal through Dec. 12 by following four steps, explained in a YouTube video posted by Burger King:

1.) Download the Burger King app

2.) Drive within 600 feet of a McDonald’s

3.) Order a Whopper on the app

4.) Drive to the nearest Burger King to pick up the order

In a tweet, Burger King says there is no need to actually go through the McDonald’s drive-thru because the deal unlocks when the app is used nearby any McDonald’s location.

how do you order a Whopper sandwich for a penny “at” McDonald’s? here’s how. #WhopperDetour https://t.co/lAgbGO0bL0 pic.twitter.com/ANXIy6Yu9I — Burger King (@BurgerKing) December 4, 2018

“We would never tell you to go to McDonald’s. Or would we?” Reads a Burger King post on YouTube for the #WhopperDetour.