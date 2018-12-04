Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Zoo Miami’s Animal Hospital conducted an endoscopic exam on “Hank,” a 6-year-old, 258-pound sloth bear who had refused to eat.

Hank had vomited on more than one occasion and was not as eager to eat his food as he usually is so the Animal Health Department decided to do the endoscopy to see if there were any abnormalities within the gastrointestinal tract that may need attention, Zoo officials said.

The endoscopic procedure, which was conducted last week, revealed there was nothing wrong with Hank’s stomach or gastrointestinal tract.

Zoo officials said Hank has since made a full recovery and is doing well back at his exhibit.

We are happy to report his appetite has returned and his vomiting has stopped.

Zoo Miami says, “Sloth bears are solitary and found in moist and dry forests of the Indian subcontinent. They feed primarily on fruit and insects – especially termites and are missing their two top front teeth which enables them to create a straw with their long lips and suck up termites and other insects quickly and effectively. Their long shaggy coat does not have an undercoat so it helps keep them cool in their native warm climate while protecting them from biting insects.”

Hank is a native of the Smithsonian National Zoo. He was born on December 19th, 2012 and arrived at Zoo Miami on November 30, 2016.