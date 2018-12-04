Meyer’s teams went 85-9 in his seven seasons as Ohio State coach, including a 55-4 Big Ten record. He has three national championships on his resume, including one with OSU in 2014 and two with Florida in 2006 and 2008.

Since taking over Utah in 2003, where he went 22-2 in two seasons, Meyer’s teams have not missed a bowl game in 13 years in which they were eligible. He has nine conference titles in 14 seasons and has gone 10-3 in bowl competition. His teams are 189-32 overall for a career .855 winning percentage.

His retirement comes on the heels of a tumultuous season in Columbus, Ohio. Meyer was suspended for the first three games of the season after an investigation revealed that he mishandled domestic assault allegations made against former wide receivers coach Zach Smith, who was fired in late June.

After returning to the sideline, Meyer fought through headaches and was visibly struggling during games, occasionally rubbing his head and bending over. He admitted during the season that a previously-revealed cyst on his brain was causing him problems but that he was managing the pain and planned to coach next year.