Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are searching for a man they say forced his way into a woman’s hotel in Miami Springs and sexually assaulted her.

Police said it happened on Monday afternoon at the Clarion Inn & Suites Miami Airport in the 5300 block of Northwest 36th Street.

On Tuesday, police released a sketch of the suspect.

According to authorities, the woman answered the door of her hotel room after the suspect knocked on her door and pushed his way into the room.

Police said the suspect was armed with an orange box cutter.

Authorities said the victim is a tourist visiting South Florida and did not know her attacker.

The suspect is described as being in his early 20s, having a thin build and is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Police at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.