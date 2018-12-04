Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after an early morning “smash-and-grab” burglary at a T-Mobile store in Miami.

It happened around 3 a.m. at NW 27th Avenue and 17th Street.

Based on surveillance video, there appear to be four thieves.

The first one smashed the door using what looks like a hammer, taking several tries before the glass finally breaks. The person reaches their hand in through the glass and unlocks the door.

Then, three others follow behind.

Inside, the burglars completely ransack the store, ripping entire display cases off the wall.

They then ran off with their arms full of items, leaving behind a giant mess. Part of the wall was on the ground, store items and glass strewn everywhere.

The manager said he estimates he lost about $20-thousand in stolen merchandise as well as the damages.