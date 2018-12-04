Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The robbery of a North Miami Beach Game Stop shop was caught on camera and now police have released the video in hopes that someone recognizes the subject and gives them a call.

The robbery happened on the morning of October 13th at the Game Stop on NE 163rd Street.

Around 10 a.m. the man attempted to buy two game consoles with a credit card. When the card was denied, the man went behind the counter and began yelling profanities at the clerk. He then placed his hand in his pocket and ordered her into the stockroom.

Fearing that he had a gun, the clerk handed over an additional game console that he demanded. The pair then left the stockroom and got into a physical struggle when he went to grab some video games behind the counter.

He eventually left with three game consoles, various video games, and other merchandise totaling approximately $800.

The store’s surveillance cameras captured most of the robbery and a very clear image of the man’s face.

Anyone who recognizes him is urged to contact the police or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477. Online go to crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip” or send a text message to 274637. Enter CSMD followed by the tip information and press send.