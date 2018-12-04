Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) — Carol Danvers takes flight in the new trailer for “Captain Marvel.”

Marvel unveiled the new spot for its first female-led superhero film during Monday Night Football.

While this second trailer shares some footage with the first, which dropped in September, it ramps up the action and features more background on the woman herself, played by Brie Larson.

Yes, she’s from Earth but she doesn’t remember her life as U.S. Air Force fighter pilot Carol Danvers beyond mere flashes. After an accident, she was found by the Kree, an alien race, who fused her DNA with their own, making her the powerful superhero.

The trailer also gives a closer look at some of the film’s new characters, including Annette Bening as a Kree leader and Jude Law as Danvers’ Starforce mentor, Mar-Vell.

Beyond her origin story, the film finds her at the center of an intergalactic war raging between the two alien races, promising plenty of explosive action on Earth and well beyond.

“I’m not going to fight your war,” she declares. “I’m going to end it.”

The second poster for the film has also been released.

“Captain Marvel” hits theaters March 8, 2019.

(©2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report.)