MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Art Week has officially begun in South Florida.

Two of the most popular fairs open their doors with big parties on Tuesday.

Wynwood Walls has earned its reputation by featuring graffiti and street art through curated larger-than-life murals.

Art Miami brings in world-class contemporary artists and galleries all under one roof.

The big VIP party was held at the site where the old Miami Herald building used to stand in downtown Miami.

All the pieces seem to be flying off the shelves, bringing in a pretty penny.

Some sculptures are priced in the millions. Though you could find a few bargains priced at a couple of thousand dollars.

Tuesday’s opening party is the first chance collectors and art lovers will have to check out contemporary art at the more than 250,000-square-foot facility.

Art Miami welcomes all art lovers, now in its 29th year.