FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Crews are expected to finish removing what’s left of a six-passenger Cessna that crashed into a Ft. Lauderdale warehouse on Saturday.

Two people, a pilot and passenger, were killed in the crash. Their names have not been released.

Surveillance video from a nearby business, H & J Electronics International Inc, shows the plane skidding across the ground into a warehouse and then bursting into flames. Moments later people can be seen running from the building.

Reports said the aircraft was bound for the Hilliard, Florida airpark.

The airport manager told CBS4 that it is only a grass strip and might not have been able to handle the Cesena 335 due to heavy rain.

The National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the crash, is also looking into whether the plane had been worked on recently.

“We have interviewed personnel at the airport for fuel and who interacted with the pilot or the occupant in the aircraft in the day or two before the accident,” said the NTSB’s Tom Monville. “We have to go back and interview another mechanic who was involved in some sort of inspection.”

Meanwhile, the occupants of the warehouse that the plane crashed into, an organization that provides services to autistic children, are looking for a new location.