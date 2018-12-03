Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The search is on for two teens who escaped from a detention facility in Kendall.

Police three teens broke out a classroom window at the Miami Youth Academy on Sunday. Soon after, people at apartments nearby called police saying the teens had been spotted.

One of the teens, 15-year-old Jason Posey, was captured. He was originally booked at the juvenile facility on several violent charges including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and grand theft auto.

The other two are still on the run. They are 14-year-old Jonathan Jacobo and 16-year-old Greggory Ruiz.

Jacobo was booked for having marijuana, trespassing and violating his probation. Ruiz was originally booked on burglary charges.

“While we have received information that they are not armed, they have instructed us that they can be violent,” said Det. Angel Rodriguez.

Police say all three teens will face additional charges for escaping.

The state’s Department of Juvenile Justice issued the following statement.

“The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) takes the safety and security of youth in our custody as our top priority. Yesterday, the contracted provider for Miami Youth Academy notified DJJ of an escape incident involving three youth. The contracted provider also notified law enforcement of the escape and is coordinating with DJJ and local law enforcement to ensure the youth are apprehended quickly and safely.

The Department is investigating the incident and contracted provider staff’s adherence to policy and procedure, and should a failure be identified, staff will be held fully accountable for their actions.”

Florida Department of Juvenile Justice