MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police have honored one of their own who passed away last week.

Several fire boats paid tribute to Detective Larry Marrero with a water salute as his funeral procession crossed the MacArthur Causeway.

The service for Marrero, a 28 year veteran of the police department, was held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

Marrero died last Wednesday following a medical emergency. During his years on the force, he served in various capacities including being a member of the department’s SWAT team.

Marrero was 58-years-old.