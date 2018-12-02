FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Two people were killed in a small plane crash Saturday afternoon.

The Cessna 335 crashed into a building that served as an office for Positive Behavior Supports, Corp. Staff members work to help students with autism. It’s located near the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport along Cypress Creek Road near Powerline Road.

“The front door was on fire and was blocked by the debris. The roof caved in on them but they protected the children,” Claudia Axelrod said.

Axelrod is the regional director for Positive Behavior Supports. She said there were six students inside, ages five to ten. They all made it out safely.

Axelrod went on to say out of eight staff members who were inside, one was hurt but not seriously.

“They acted like heroes. They sure did. We are very thankful,” Axelrod said.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Administration arrived Saturday evening. A cause of the crash won’t be determined, possibly for months.

“We saw the black smoke. There were only one or two police cars here at the time,” Dan Rankin said.

The Federal Aviation Administration sent an email stating the small plane was taking off from the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport was originally heading to Hilliard, which is a town outside of Jacksonville.

The plane crashed around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

As of Saturday night, the names of the two people who were on board and killed in the crash have not been released. It’s also unclear when the plan was manufactured and where.

Even though the building is heavily damaged, Axelrod said that’s the least of her concern.

“We are very blessed that everybody was able to go to safety,” Axelrod said.

The program leader also mentioned students and staff will be able to get counseling if needed following the plane crashing into the building.