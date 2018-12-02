Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

As the only Democrat elected statewide in Florida, Nikki Fried is the new face of the party – a clear break from the era of Bill Nelson.

In a conversation with Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede, Fried talked about how she will deal with that new role, as well as some of the issues she’ll deal with when she gets into office, including water quality and a move by the South Florida Water Management District that could hamper efforts to stem blue green algae discharges.

But first the battle brewing with the National Rifle Association.