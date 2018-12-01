Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Celebrity Chef Scott Conant is celebrating 10 years at Scarpetta by Scott Conant at The Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

To mark that celebration, the restaurant is offering “Taste of 10” dinners seven days a week.

It is a four course menu priced at $55.00 per person and features the most popular and delicious dishes on the menu.

One of those is the Spaghetti with Fresh Tomato Sauce and Basil and it is today’s Digital Bite.

SPAGHETTI WITH FRESH TOMATO SAUCE AND BASIL

Makes 4 Servings

About 20 ripe plum tomatoes

About 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil, plus more to finish the dish

Pinch of crushed red pepper

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 ounce freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano (about 1/2 cup)

6 to 8 fresh basil leaves, well washed and dried, stacked and rolled into a cylinder and cut thinly crosswise into a chiffonade

1 pound spaghetti, either high-quality dry or homemade

To peel the tomatoes:

Bring a large pot of water to a boil.

Have a large bowl of ice water nearby.

Cut a small X on the bottom of each tomato.

Ease about five tomatoes in the pot and cook, let boil for about 15 seconds, and then promptly move them to the waiting ice water. (Do this with the remaining tomatoes.)

Pull off the skin with the tip of a paring knife.

If the skin sticks, try a vegetable peeler using a gentle sawing motion.

Cut the tomatoes in half and use your finger to flick out the seeds.

To cook the tomatoes:

In a wide pan, heat the 1/3 cup of olive oil over medium-high heat until quite hot.

Add the tomatoes, red pepper flakes, and season lightly with the salt and pepper. (Conant always starts with a light hand with the salt and pepper because as the tomatoes reduce, the salt will become concentrated.)

Let the tomatoes cook for a few minutes to soften.

Then, using a potato masher, chop the tomatoes finely.

Cook the tomatoes for 20 to 25 minutes, until the tomatoes are tender and the sauce has thickened. (You can make the sauce, which yields about 3 cups, ahead of time. Refrigerate it for up to 2 days or freeze it for longer storage.)

To serve: