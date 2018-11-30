Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – There is new information regarding a teenager that was trapped in an abandoned bank vault earlier this week.

Police have released a 911 call that was made after the 17-year-old boy became locked inside a vault of an abandoned Bank of America in Hollywood.

According to police, two juveniles entered the private property through a gap in a closed gate and then entered the abandoned bank despite several ‘No Trespassing’ signs posted along the fence.

After entering the building, one of the two teens entered the vault and began touching buttons on the walls when the door closed, locking him in. The second teen then called 911.

After several hours, the vault door was eventually opened due to some former employees of Bank of America showing up with a code that still worked.

The owner of the property, who was in Dallas, Texas at the time of the incident, said they were willing to press trespassing charges.

In Broward County, trespassing in a conveyance or structure is a second-degree misdemeanor, punishable up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.

Depending on the circumstances, the charge may enhanced to a first-degree misdemeanor which is punishable up to 365 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.